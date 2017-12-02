Roane County I-40 Christmas tree tradition continues with new tree

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – A local church continues to step up to make sure a Christmas tradition is around for another season. For nearly 40 years, there’s been a fully decorated Christmas tree on I-40 in Roane County, but there were concerns this year it wouldn’t happen.

“When you think of Christmas, this is what you think of, putting a smile on people’s faces as they’re traveling for the holidays, “said Kaylee Wilson, a student ministry intern at First Baptist Church of Kingston.

“We really have enjoyed it for all these years and I hope they never stop,” added Joyce Boles of Roane County.

The tradition almost came to a stop this year.

“It looks so sad out there,” said Boles.

First Baptist learned in May their tree had died because it had been accidentally sprayed by chemicals when road crews were working.

“No one did that on purpose,” said Gary Alley, the student pastor at the church.

The church carries on the tradition of decorating the tree every year. Alley says the youth group started from the ground up, literally this year, to make sure there was a tree.

“It’s been a little bit of a challenge trying to figure out what exactly we’re going to do, find a new spot, dig a tree, plant a tree, and all of that,” said Alley.

Last week Alley planted the cedar tree a few hundred yards away. The youth group came out to decorate on Black Friday.

“It was really just God’s plan of how everything came together so perfectly,” said Wilson.

First Baptist members Anne and Fred Walker moved into the community in 1978 and decorated the tree along I-40 for the first time.

This year’s tree is much greener and the church hopes it grows.

“It’s very, very tiny but it actually makes it even better. It’s like a Charlie Brown Christmas tree,” said Wilson.

It’s the same tradition, with a new tree.

“Traditions can live on. You just have to make it new, you just have to start over,” added Wilson.

The Walkers decorated the tree until 1993 with handmade ornaments. They’ve since passed away, but as a way to honor them this year, the youth group hung a snowflake ornament with the couple’s picture on the I-40 Christmas tree.