RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A South Carolina State player had to be removed from PNC Arena Saturday on a stretcher following a medical emergency.

SC State was playing N.C. State when a player on the bench appear to collapse.

EMTs could be seen administering CPR on the player before he was taken from the arena.

The game has been delayed until further notice.

The identity of the player wasn’t immediately available.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.