Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett denies knowledge of FBI investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett says he is unaware of an investigation involving him, following an article published by The Tennessean saying four people told them that federal agents had asked questions about Burchett.

Burchett, who is also running for the U.S. House seat being vacated by the retiring Congressman Jimmy Duncan, said he was unaware of any such investigation until a Nashville reporter contacted his office on Thursday.

“I do not believe such an inquiry exists, and I ask the FBI to publicly state whether or not it does. Additionally, I welcome any questions they or any other agency may have. This is clearly an effort by my political enemies to smear my reputation, and the Tennessean has allowed itself to be a participant,” said Burchett in a statement.

The Tennessean article says its four sources said they were interviewed by FBI agents about “issues ranging from possible tax evasion to potential bribery and a county contract.” One source said an IRS agent was also involved in the inquiry.

The article also mentions Burchett’s ex-wife Allison, who said she began working with the FBI in 2012 but declined to comment further. The former Mrs. Burchett took a plea deal in May 2017 in a cyber stalking case involving her millionaire boyfriend’s ex-wife. In 2012, questions were raised over checks written from Mayor Burchett’s campaign account that Allison Burchett wrote to herself.

“It’s a shame to have my integrity and leadership called into question in a news story that leans heavily on the words of my now-convicted ex-wife and other anonymous sources,” said Mayor Burchett.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office would not confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation.

Jason Emert, one of Burchett’s opponents in the Second Congressional District Republican primary, also issued a statement, saying the allegations were disturbing.

“Unfortunately, there has been a pattern of questionable activity throughout Mayor Burchett’s long career in politics,” said Emert.

Burchett was investigated twice while serving as a state senator for failing to report political action committee donations.