(AP) – It’s Championship Saturday in college football.

Five games will determine which teams will be in the College Football Playoff and six New Year’s bowls.

No. 1 Clemson takes on No. 7 Miami for the ACC title. No. 2 Oklahoma is playing No. 10 TCU in the Big 12 Championship game. No. 3 Wisconsin faces No. 8 Ohio State in the Big Ten game and No. 4 Auburn plays No. 6 Georgia for the SEC Championship.

It’s only the second time in the 81-year history of the Associated Press poll that there are four matchups of teams ranked in the AP top 10.

In the day’s other championship games, No. 12 UCF is playing No. 16 Memphis in the AAC and No. 25 Fresno State faces Boise State in the MWC.

The final four will be set on Sunday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)