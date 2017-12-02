Hundreds gather in downtown Johnson City for Christmas parade

By Published: Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Johnson City streets turned into busy sidewalks dressed in holiday style on Saturday morning.

It was a sight you’d have to see to believe as thousands of people lined the streets to wave at elves, reindeer and other characters marching in this year’s Christmas parade.

It’s one of the biggest parades in our region, lining the streets from ETSU all the way to downtown Johnson City.

This year the theme was a “Storybook Christmas.” Characters like the Grinch and Snoopy made an appearance to kick off the holiday season.

Our News Channel 11 family also took part in the parade!

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s