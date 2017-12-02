Hundreds gather in downtown Johnson City for Christmas parade

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Johnson City streets turned into busy sidewalks dressed in holiday style on Saturday morning.

It was a sight you’d have to see to believe as thousands of people lined the streets to wave at elves, reindeer and other characters marching in this year’s Christmas parade.

It’s one of the biggest parades in our region, lining the streets from ETSU all the way to downtown Johnson City.

This year the theme was a “Storybook Christmas.” Characters like the Grinch and Snoopy made an appearance to kick off the holiday season.

Our News Channel 11 family also took part in the parade!

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.