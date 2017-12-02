Greeneville Greene Devils win Class 4-A state football championship

(COOKEVILLE) The Greeneville Greene Devils were looking to cap off their perfect season with a Class 4-A state championship, it would be their 1st since 2011 and their 3rd in school history, but first they would have to get past the Yellow Jackets of Springfield.

As we head to the campus of Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, where the Greene Devils Cade Ballard goes up top to Seth Crawford for the 33 yd td. Game was tied at 7 when Ballard gets in from 2 yds out.

Greene devils defense was tough when Jacques Gillespie gets the strip sack and Dorien Goddard recovers the fumble. That led to this Ballard 13 yd td run to make it 20-7 at the end of 1st quarter.

2nd quarter Ty Youngblood got into the act when he rushes 17 yds for the td to make the score 27-7. Then once again Ballard would hook up with Crawford for 28 yd td and it was 33-7.

Then with only 6 seconds left in the half Ballard finds Cameron Hite for the 19 yd td to make it 40-7, Greene Devils went on to win

win their 3rd state championship 54-13. News Channel 11 Sports Kane O’Neill has this report.

“Greeenville won its last state title in 2011 when players on this year’s roster were in either middle school or elementary school. It’s been years in the making but the six year drought ended on Friday night with a dominating 54-13 win over Springfield

“I watched them play in the state championship, didn’t really understand it, but I saw that and wanted to be that and I knew I was going to play high school football at Greeneville and my senior year, no better way to end it.”

“Speechless still, hasn’t hit me yet that we’re state champions and all that’s gone on the last few weeks. I think it’s going to eventually but it’s just a special moment”

“There’s been a lot of old pictures and old videos pop up this week of a lot these guys down here in ’09, ’10, ’11. With Cade growing up with this group of guys I’ve been around them for a long, long time and just to see them grow up and see them mature is pretty special.”

And Greeneville already has high hopes of returning next season with only 10 senior graduating off of this year’s team. Reporting in Cookeville, Kane O’Neill, News Channel 11 sports.”