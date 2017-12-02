Frost returning to Nebraska after leading UCF’s turnaround

Scott Frost Central Florida head coach Scott Frost holds the winning trophy after defeating Memphis in the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Central Florida won in overtime 62-55. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Scott Frost, the native son who quarterbacked Nebraska to a share of the national championship 20 years ago, is returning to the Cornhuskers as coach after orchestrating a stunning two-year turnaround at Central Florida.

Athletic director Bill Moos on Saturday announced the hiring about two hours after Frost’s 12th-ranked UCF team defeated No. 16 Memphis 62-55 in two overtimes in the American Athletic Conference championship game to extend its perfect record to 12-0. Frost agreed to a seven-year, $35 million contract.

Frost’s arrival at Nebraska has been long anticipated by fans clamoring for the program to return to the so-called Nebraska Way, a culture that yielded unprecedented success from the 1960s to 1990s under Hall of Fame coaches Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne.

The 42-year-old Frost takes over for Mike Riley and is faced with the task of rebuilding a program that during a 4-8 season had their most losses since 1957, their fewest wins since 1961 and saw opponents score more than 50 points four times.

