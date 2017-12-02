Corker votes ‘no’ on Senate tax reform bill

WASHINGTON (WATE/WJHL) – Sen. Bob Corker said in a statement Friday afternoon he would not vote for the current Senate tax reform bill.

“This is yet another tough vote. I am disappointed. I wanted to get to yes. But at the end of the day, I am not able to cast aside my fiscal concerns and vote for legislation that I believe, based on the information I currently have, could deepen the debt burden on future generations,” said Corker.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, however, said on social media he was in support of the bill.

“I support the Senate tax reform bill because it is good for Tennesseans’ family incomes in two ways: First, middle-income tax cuts leave more money in the pockets of Tennesseans; Second, taking the handcuffs off job creators will grow the economy, create jobs and raise wages,” Alexander said.

Tennessee Gubernatorial Candidate Kay White of Johnson City also weighed in:

I feel that most Tennesseans feel a sense of disgrace when they realize how one of our elected Senators, Bob Corker, voted against the Tax Cut Bill. With this vote, he made it clear that he has represented himself in Washington, not the people of Tennessee. As a candidate for Governor, I support less Government control and the government which we have to be more about the people whom we are elected to represent. I also want the people of Tennessee to know that I support our President in his statements against the decision made by the jury in California. We must never allow Sanctuary Cities in Tennessee, it is an open door to crime. This was inexcusable!

GOP leaders have said they have enough votes to pass the bill, which they hoped would happen later on Friday. Changes to the bill made Friday include allowing local property tax deductions up to $10,000 and bigger tax breaks for many businesses.

The sweeping tax overhaul would slash the corporate tax rate and ease some taxes on individuals.

Full statement from Sen. Bob Corker:

"My concern about the impact a rapidly growing $20 trillion national debt will have on our children and grandchildren has been a guiding principle throughout my time in public service. And during my 10 years and 11 months in the Senate, I have consistently fought for fiscal discipline in Washington. "I have authored comprehensive legislation to address America's debt crisis, including the Commitment to American Prosperity (CAP) Act and the Fiscal Sustainability Act. I also have taken some really tough votes against very popular policies, including appropriations bills, budget resolutions, defense authorizations, disaster funding, and even a veterans' bill. "But at the same time, I have consistently advocated for pro-growth tax reform. And in my view, these are not mutually exclusive priorities. "From the beginning of this debate, I have been a cheerleader for legislation that – while allowing for current policy assumptions and reasonable dynamic scoring – would not add to the deficit and set rates that are permanent in nature. "I worked closely with Senator Toomey to negotiate the budget agreement that paved the way for this legislation. And I have worked diligently over the past few weeks with Senate leadership and the White House to make improvements. "While I support a number of the provisions included in this legislation and continue to believe it would have been fairly easy to alter the bill in a way that would have been more fiscally sound without harming the pro-growth policies, unfortunately, it is clear that the caucus is in a different place. "This is yet another tough vote. I am disappointed. I wanted to get to yes. But at the end of the day, I am not able to cast aside my fiscal concerns and vote for legislation that I believe, based on the information I currently have, could deepen the debt burden on future generations. "I thank the administration, Senate leadership, and members of the tax-writing committee for working with me in good faith, and as I shared with President Trump when I called him a short time ago, I will take a close look at the product developed in conference before making a decision on the final legislation."