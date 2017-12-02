Christmas village set up at Covered Bridge Park in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL)- The town of Elizabethton transformed their the Covered Bridge Park on Saturday into a Christmas Village for a inaugural holiday event.

The event was free to the community and featured Christmas music, games and hot chocolate. Organizers set up a spot for kids to write their letters to Santa.

Kelly Kitchens, program and event coordinator said the turn out was incredible for the event’s first year.

“What we wanted was to create an experience for everyone to enjoy before the parade occurred so we created a Christmas village,” Kitchens said. “It’s just kind of more of an experience to come through and check everything out.”

Santa even made a special appearance for the kids and a photographer was available for pictures with Santa for five dollars.

