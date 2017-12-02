Christmas in the Country kicks off in Kingsport

By Published:

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Hundreds came out for Christmas in the Country at Exchange Place Living History Farm in Kingsport on Saturday.

For many, it was a way to get a head start on their early Christmas shopping. Dozens of vendors had the opportunity to sell their hand-crafted items such as pottery, quilts and jewelry. Many of the vendors even sold homemade baked goods such as goat cheese and salsa.

Janet Mullins from Wise, Viriginia, said her family makes the trip from Wise every year for the event.

“It’s so interesting,” Mullins said. “You see a lot of the same things but you see so much variety and you don’t get bored at all, there is too much.”

Admission to the event was free to the public for the annual celebration.

