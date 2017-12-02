Chilhowie heading to state championship, Union falls in semis

Two Virginia teams headed into Saturday with opportunties to punch their ticket to the state championship.

Chilhowie would do just that, defeating Galax on the road, 25-21. The Warriors will play Riverheads in the 1A state championship game next Saturday at noon at Salem Stadium. It is Chilhowie’s first title game appearance since 1970.

Union fell in a heartbreaker to two-time defending state champion Appomattox, 23-20. Union trailed 20-0 at halftime, but mounted a valiant comeback that came up just short. It was Union’s first loss of the season.