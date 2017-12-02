Chilhowie heading to state championship, Union falls in semis

By Published:

Two Virginia teams headed into Saturday with opportunties to punch their ticket to the state championship.

Chilhowie would do just that, defeating Galax on the road, 25-21. The Warriors will play Riverheads in the 1A state championship game next Saturday at noon at Salem Stadium. It is Chilhowie’s first title game appearance since 1970.

Union fell in a heartbreaker to two-time defending state champion Appomattox, 23-20. Union trailed 20-0 at halftime, but mounted a valiant comeback that came up just short. It was Union’s first loss of the season.

