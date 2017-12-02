Authorities believe they found the body of 3-year-old Mariah Woods has been found

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – During a Saturday evening press conference, FBI and local authorities announced they believe they have found the body of 3-year-old Mariah Woods in Pender County. Final confirmation will be done through the medical examiner’s office.

The discovery was made by a Fayetteville rescue team around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation the search for Mariah Woods has changed from a missing persons case to a homicide case.

This news came out of an afternoon press briefing with the Onslow County Sheriff’s and the FBI on Saturday.

People in Onslow County have created a memorial site for missing Mariah Woods.

The memorial is set up on the corner of Dawson Cabin and Ernest King Road. People have begun living messages and items following the arrest of Earl Kimrey.

Authorities have expanded the search for Mariah Woods to Pender County after an arrest was made in the case.

Deputies blocked off Shaw Highway at the intersection of Highway 53 and also blocked off the intersection of Shaw Highway with N.C. 210.

The Holly Shelter Creek was searched with a dive team.

