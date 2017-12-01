Rocky Mount goes back in time to Christmas Eve 1791 with its “Candlelight Christmas”

PINEY FLATS, TN (Rocky Mount State Historic Site)- Rocky Mount State Historic Site’s “A Candlelight Christmas” tours gives us a look back at a simpler time. Guests will travel back to Christmas Eve of 1791 where the Cobb family home is adorned with handmade decorations of greenery and lit by candles. Meet the Cobb family, Governor Blount and his family, and many of the Cobb family’s friends and neighbors. Listen to the stories of firing the anvil, the kissing ball, poor man’s punch, and more. Watch the dances of the time and even be invited to join in. Tap your toes and clap your hands to the traditional music being played. Smell the apple fritters frying in the kitchen, the pies waiting to be eaten in the dining room, and the smoke of the bonfire. At the end of the tour, warm up in our reception area with coffee or hot chocolate and other goodies while listening to Christmas music. “A Candlelight Christmas” is a new way to come and see an old favorite. This tour is completely different from our daily tour and captures a different side of life in 1791. Come feel the warmth of the fire on your skin and the warmth of the season in your heart. Start a new tradition this year by attending our “A Candlelight Christmas” tour.

Tours begin at 4:30 p.m. each day (Dec. 1st, 2nd, 8th, and 9th) and leave the Visitor’s Center every fifteen minutes with the last tour going out at 8:00 p.m. Guests will have to travel outside to get to the historic home and other buildings so make sure to dress for the weather. The tour lasts approximately an hour and a half and costs $10 for adults and $8 for children ages 5 and up. Members of Rocky Mount receive a $2 discount off admission. Reservations are strongly encouraged, although walk-in visitors are welcome. Group rates are available for groups of twelve or more people. In order to receive group rates, reservations are required. Reservations are now being taken. To make a reservation or for more information, call (423) 538-7396 or 888-538-1791.