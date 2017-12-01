Report: Washington State football coach Mike Leach working on deal to coach Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Washington State head football coach Mike Leach is reportedly working on a deal to become the next coach of the Vols.

Newy Scruggs, sports director with Dallas/Fort Worth TV station KXAS, says sources told him the former Texas Tech coach is working on a deal with Tennessee and a deal could be announced as soon as Friday.

Fox Sports reporter Bruce Feldman said a meeting between Tennessee officials and Leach went “very well.”

Leach is 122-80 overall. He’s spent the last six seasons with Washington State, where is record is 38-37 and 10 years at Texas Tech where his record was 84-43.

Leach was fired at Texas Tech in December 2009 after allegations of inappropriate treatment of a player. Leach then filed suit against Texas Tech, saying he was fired without cause.

Leach has coached in the SEC before, having been Kentucky’s offensive coordinator from 1997 to 1998.

Word surfaced Thursday that former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin was in the running after N.C. State coach Dave Doeren decided he was staying put. Former LSU coach Les Miles was also reportedly “very interested.”

Tennessee was turned down by Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm on Wednesday and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Vols had a deal with Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, but outlash from fans and former players ultimately sank the hire.

Tennessee is looking for a new head coach after former UT head coach Butch Jones was fired on Nov. 12.