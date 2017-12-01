Rep. Hill introduces bill to expand POW-MIA Chair of Honor program in all state courthouses

(WJHL) – Tennessee State Representative Timothy Hill of Blountville is introducing legislation to honor some of America’s heroes.

Hill was joined by members of Rolling Thunder Friday morning as he called for the POW-MIA Chair of Honor program to be expanded to include all Tennessee courthouses, as well as other government buildings.

The program places an unoccupied chair in public spaces to serve as a reminder of those military members who never came home.

More than 80,000 service members are still listed as missing in action decades after they served in conflicts like World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

