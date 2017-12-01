Rebekah Bradley is this week’s Educator of the Week

Rebekah Bradley has taught every grade level of middle school in her decade in the classroom. Two years of 5th Grade, one of 6th grade and now she’s

in her 7th year teaching 8th grade students. She’s the Math and Science teacher at Jonesborough Middle School where she’s spent her entire career.

Bradley says she loves the “light bulb” moments the best. She says that part of teaching will never change.

But the students have changed and she loves to be on the front line of watching them transition from children to adults right before her very eyes.

“The kids have changed a lot in 10 years. Social Media has changed them quite a bit I think they understand more about the world as a whole then they

did. I think these kids are going to change society and I think through the last ten years they’ve realized that. They realize they have a place in this

world,”

Said Bradley.

Congratulations to Rebekah Bradley, this week’s educator of the week