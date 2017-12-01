Newman: Medical examiner’s office says homicide victim died from severe head trauma

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office officials said a man found dead in an apartment this week reportedly died from severe head trauma.

According to Sheriff Fred Newman, the Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office indicated that Steven Jeremy Hafen died from severe head trauma, a fractured skull.

“Our agency feels that this incident was directed at the victim and we do not feel the general public is in any danger.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Brandon Tweed, 276-676-6030.

