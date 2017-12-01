Gatton College of Pharmacy students, faculty researching feasibility of syringe access points at area pharmacies

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Pharmacy students and faculty members at Gatton College of Pharmacy are researching the idea of having syringe access points offered at area pharmacies to prevent the spread of Hepatitis C and HIV.

According to Gatton College of Pharmacy Associate Professor Nick Hagemeier, a group at the school is looking into the feasibility of community pharmacies acting as syringe access points in rural areas for those struggling with addiction.

“We’re listed as being in an area that’s vulnerable to rapid dissemination of HIV and Hep C,” Hagemeier said.

Hagemeier said events in other areas across the country have shown that drug abuse, including the use of used syringes, can contribute to the spread of Hepatitis C and HIV.

By providing an outlet for people to have access to clean syringes, Hagemeier said pharmacies could lessen the risk of the spread of those diseases.

“If I don’t provide them a sterile syringe, what is my expectation about what that person is going to do?” Hagemeier said. “Is it that they’ll stop using and they’ll stop injecting? Or is it that they’re more likely to use an unclean syringe?”

“The goal of this research is to try to figure out is it feasible. It’s a feasibility study. Nobody’s really studied this. There’s some evidence in major metro areas pharmacies do provide syringes. In a rural area, we just don’t know,” he said.

Hagemeier said he believes that community pharmacists are underutilized in the fight against prescription drug abuse, and said pharmacists have to figure out how they can help those struggling with addiction.

“What can we do and how can we think outside the box to get pharmacists to play a role in prevention of Hep C and HIV?” he said. “It seems like a natural fit to me because syringes are there and injection drug users are here, whether we want to think that or not.”