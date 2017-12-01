FBI seeks ‘Too Tall Bandit,’ believed responsible for 9 Tenn. bank robberies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The FBI is looking for a serial bank robber dubbed the “Too Tall Bandit” they say is responsible for nine bank robberies dating back to 2009, including two earlier this month in Jefferson City and Strawberry Plains.

Agents say from 2009 to 2012, the known robberies were all in Middle Tennessee. The robberies shifted to East Tennessee starting in 2014 with ones in Farragut and Jefferson City that year, one in Pigeon Forge in 2015, another in Farragut in 2016, and the two earlier this month.

He is also believed to be responsible for robbing Farragut Pharmacy in 2014.

FBI agents say in all seven bank robberies, the “Too Tall Bandit” walked or jumped behind the teller counter, threatened bank employees with a handgun, and told them to help him put money from the vault and teller drawers into his bag. He then told the employees to identify security measures and ordered them to lie on the floor.

The pharmacy robbery was conducted similarly, with the suspect walking behind the counter and demanding prescription painkillers.

When possible, he would exit the rear of the bank and no one ever saw a getaway vehicle.

Victim and witness descriptions vary slightly, but generally they described the “Too Tall Bandit” as a white male around 40 years old, standing 6-feet-3 to 6-feet-6 and weighing 210 to 250 pounds, possibly with brown eyes. He speaks with a deep voice and walks with a limp or unusual gait affecting his right leg.

During the robberies, he wears dark-colored clothing, dark-colored gloves and work boots or shoes. He also wears Halloween-style masks or other facial coverings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Knoxville Field Office at (865) 544-0751.