Elizabethton paramedic returns home after providing medical assistance in Puerto Rico

CARTER COUNTY- Thursday marked the end of a devastating hurricane season after Hurricane Irma and Maria barrelled through parts of the Gulf Coast and the Caribbean.

A local paramedic from Carter County is just returning after being deployed to Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico to aid assistance in hurricane relief.

Laura Fine, a member of National Disaster Medical Assistance, said now when she thinks of Puerto Rico she thinks of blue tarps.

“Puerto Rico was by far the worst as far as the damage and devastation,” Fine said. “Roofs ripped off houses.”

Fine was originally deployed to Texas, but once Hurricane Maria started to approach the Gulf, she landed in Puerto Rico. Fine spent three weeks in Puerto Rico where she provided medical assistance to victims of Hurricane Maria.

“We set up a medical mass unit and supplemented the hospital right there in their parking lot,” Fine said.

Fine said while in Puerto Rico her team saw about 100 patients a day and despite the condition, the people had hope.

“It was terrible but the people there are very resilient and they are making a comeback,” Fine said. “They don’t plan to let this stop them.”

A humbling experience, that Fine said had taught her a lesson in life.

“Not to complain, to county my blessings and when I do feel the need to complain, to remember where I just came from and how grateful those people were for our help,” Fine explained. “How they are making the best of their situation because our situation over here, they don’t even compare.”

Thousands of Puerto Ricans still remain homeless after September’s storm. Florida emergency officials say more than 200,000 thousand people from Puerto Rico have entered the states since the storm.