Chewbacca joins Fort Worth, Texas police department

WCMH web staff Published:
(WCMH)

FORT WORTH, Texas (WCMH) — With the death of former smuggler Han Solo in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens,’ Chewbacca no longer has a partner in crime.

So, now he’s joining up with the Fort Worth, Texas police department.

In a video intended for new police officers, Chewbacca goes through several of the tasks of a police officer, including traffic stops and training.

It ends with the message:

ATTENTION ROOKIES! WELCOME TO THE FORT WORTH POLICE DEPARTMENT! REMEMBER TO ALWAYS SHOW COURTESY AND RESPECT TO OUR CITIZENS AND ALWAYS PROVIDE PROFESSIONAL SERVICE. AND MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU!

This isn’t the first Fort Worth police training video to feature Star Wars characters. In 2016, a similar video featured a Stormtrooper practicing on the firing range.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s