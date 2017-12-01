Carter County students receive free vision care



CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Some students in Carter County will soon be seeing things a little more clearly.

After speaking with Superintendent of Carter County Schools Dr. Kevin Ward, the Essilor Vision Foundation said there was a definite need for vision care for kids throughout the county.

Essilor said their company’s mission is to improve lives by improving sight.

Essilor’s home office is located in Houston Texas but has a laboratory in Piney Flats.

General manager of the Piney Flats Lab Mikki Daniel said so many children just don’t have access to the vision care they so desperately need.

“For some of the children, it will be the first time that they have seen clearly their whole lives. We’ve seen children here today that have very high prescriptions and don’t have the means or the opportunity to get eyeglasses,” Daniel said.

Kids from every school in Carter County was bussed to Valley Forge Freewill Baptist Church where with the help from four local optometrists and 18 company employees, gave 183 kids eye exams and fitted them for glasses.

In about two weeks the company will deliver the glasses to the children at their schools.

