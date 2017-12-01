$50K state grant giving high school seniors in Carter Co. work experience

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A $50,000 state grant is giving high school seniors in Carter County an opportunity to get real workplace experience.

The money comes from a state grant and will be used for a work-based learning program giving 90 graduating high school seniors a 12-week paid internship.

County Mayor Leon Humphrey said this is part of a larger initiative and campaign to attract and keep people in Carter County.

This grant is one of six the county has been awarded by the state since January.

