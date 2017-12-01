230 mentors still needed for TN Promise program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Friday is the deadline for mentors to apply to work with TN Promise, and 230 people are still needed.

Officials have a statewide goal of bringing on 9,000 mentors.

TN Promise offers every high school senior the opportunity to attend one of the state’s 13 community colleges or 27 colleges of applied technology free of cost.

The program is partnering with tnAchieves to find mentors for each applicant to help ease the transition from high school to college.

Being a mentor requires a commitment of one hour each month, following a mandatory training and background check.

Click here if you’d like to apply.