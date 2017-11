JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Cardinals introduced their new front office leader to the community on Thursday.

Zac Clark takes over as general manager for the Cards.

Clark replaces Tyler Parsons, who left for a position with the Lansing Lugnuts of the Midwest following the 2017 Appalachian League season.

He will have big shoes to fill as the Cardinals set single season attendance records each of the last two seasons.

