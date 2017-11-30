Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) – A fatal crash is being investigated in Tazewell County, according to Virginia State Police. Troopers said the crash happened on Route 696 around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28.

Investigators said a 1995 Ford Ranger ran off the left side of the highway, hit a culvert and overturned.

The driver, Lloyd E. Williams Jr., 61, of Bluefield, VA, was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the pickup truck.

Williams was taken to Bluefield Regional Medical Center, where he died later that night.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.