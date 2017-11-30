U.S. Nitrogen: New emergency notification system to be in place by end of December

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – After months of trying to gain access to U.S.Nitrogen in Greene County and speak with officials on camera, News Channel 11 is finally getting a response from the company.

In an email to U.S. Nitrogen safety administrative services manager Robbie Helton, News Channel 11 requested an on camera interview with representatives to address community concerns about emissions that have happened over the last few years at the Greenville plant.

Our request was denied and in the letter from the company, officials say their highest priorities are safety for neighbors, employees, and the surrounding environment in Greene County.

It goes on to say U.S. Nitrogen has been working closely with Greene County emergency service organizations to enhance emergency response and notification capabilities in the event of an emergency.

The company says they expect a community-wide notification to be in place by the end of this year. We have reached out to Greene County officials and they say there is training underway but the system is not up and running just yet.

In the past we were denied access inside the facility because of trade secrets. Our most recent request to go inside the facility was also denied for the same reason.

A townhall meeting was held earlier this month where dozens came out to voice their concerns about U.S. Nitrogen emissions, officials with the plan were invited but did not attend.

The Emergency Response System is expected to be up and running before the end of the year.