Anna is live from the Johnson City/ Washington County animal shelter for their “Tails and Paws Holiday Drive”.

Cara Ledbetter joins Anna to tell her how you can adopt or help an animal this holiday season.

Dawn Henning with General Shale is at the animal shelter to tell why it is important to get involved with this holiday drive.

Cara and Anna wrap up at the animal shelter and urge everyone to come out and help give a furry friend a forever home!