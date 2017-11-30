Report: Tennessee eyeing Kevin Sumlin; Les Miles ‘very interested’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sources tell ESPN that Tennessee is now turning its attention to former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin, who was fired by the school on Nov. 21.

This comes after N.C. State coach Dave Doeren decided he was staying put.

Meanwhile ESPN also reports that former LSU coach Les Miles is “very interested” in the Vols head coaching job. The report said Miles hasn’t yet had any contact with Tennessee officials.

Miles was 114-34 (62-28 in the SEC) at LSU.

Tennessee was turned down by Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm on Wednesday and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Vols had a deal with Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, but outlash from fans and former players ultimately sank the hire.

Tennessee is looking for a new head coach after former UT head coach Butch Jones was fired on Nov. 12.

Sumlin, 53, has as career record of 86-43 as a head coach, including a 4-3 record in bowl games. Prior to serving as the head coach at Texas A&M, Sumlin lead Houston to a 35-17 record over four seasons from 2008-2011.

Under Sumlin, the Aggies went 51-26, finishing #5 in the country in 2012 and #18 in 2013. A&M defeated #12 Oklahoma in the 2012 Cotton Bowl. He was 51-26 with the team when he was fired.

Sumlin’s coaching tree includes Dana Holgorsen (West Virginia), Kliff Kingsbury (Texas Tech), Brian Polian (Nevada) and David Beaty (Kansas).

Sumlin played college football at Purdue, where he was a linebacker. He served as the Boilermakers’ wide receivers coach from 1998-2000.

Sumlin also served under former Oklahoma Sooners’ coach Bob Stoops, working as his tight ends coach from 2003-2005 and co-offensive coordinator from 2006-2007.