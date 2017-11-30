Prosecutors want Kurt Pomrenke sentenced to prison, defendant asking for fine

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Prosecutors are asking a federal judge to sentence former judge Kurt Pomrenke to time in prison today for his criminal contempt conviction, according to federal court records.

“A sentence of imprisonment will not only demonstrate to the public the seriousness of the offense charged, take into account that this violation was not an isolated incident, take into account the characteristics and history of the defendant, and would afford adequate deterrence to others,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo.

Court filings show while the U.S. Attorney’s Office is seeking imprisonment, Pomrenke’s attorney is asking for a fine, citing the man’s community service, lack of criminal history and the “deep and permanent punishment” he’s already received from the public and his peers.

Five attorneys wrote letters supporting Pomrenke’s cause, including former Bristol City Attorney Pete Curcio, according to court records. Those attorneys called him “a person…and a judge…of impeccable character” and “a remarkable Judge and…quite simply, a good person” and argued he should be “given consideration for his lifetime of service in appropriate balance with any mistakes he may have made under such difficult circumstances,” according to court records.

Earlier this week, the Virginia Supreme Court removed Pomrenke from the bench following a judicial misconduct investigation. A federal judge previously found him guilty of criminal contempt related to court records he inappropriately shared with the agency in charge of that investigation. That same judge sentenced Pomrenke’s wife, Stacey, to two months in prison on her contempt conviction related to her federal corruption trial.

Kurt Pomrenke is scheduled to be sentenced this afternoon in Abingdon.

