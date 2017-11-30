Mountain States launches Baby Box University to help babies get much-needed sleep

JOHNSON CITY, TN – The family birth centers of Mountain States Health Alliance are offering an important resource for new moms, designed to save lives by promoting parenting education and safe sleep for babies. The program, offered thanks to a partnership with The Baby Box Company, includes education for new moms through Baby Box University as well as a free Baby Box that doubles as a safe sleep space for every baby.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 25 percent of infant deaths in the state are due to unsafe sleep environments, and in the state of Virginia, sleep-related death is the leading cause of non-natural infant deaths. In 2016 alone, nearly half of all child fatalities of infants up to one year of age were related to unsafe sleep practices.

The goal of the program is to improve family healthcare outcomes and equip parents with vital education and resources. While parents appreciate the Baby Boxes and quality care products included, it’s the educational component and closer communication with their local healthcare providers that is at the center of the Baby Box University program model.

“While an uncluttered crib with a firm mattress is always the first choice for safe sleep, we know a crib isn’t always an option,” said Heidi Dulebohn, director of community engagement for Mountain States. “When parents are traveling, or when baby just needs a safe place to sleep elsewhere in the house, the Baby Box provides a safe space that’s easy to transport and requires no setup. But the best part is the Baby Box comes with quality education for new moms. We want every mom to feel supported and ready to care for her new baby, and Baby Box will definitely help with that.”

Every baby born at a Mountain States hospital will now be able to go home with a free Baby Box, which is made from durable cardboard and outfitted with a tight-fitting mattress covered with a breathable cotton sheet. Each Baby Box also comes with free educational materials and newborn essentials such as diapers, baby wipes, brain-boosting activities and more to help the family get started.

The Baby Boxes are offered free of charge, and in order to receive one, moms are required to complete online education through Baby Box University, which can be done at home before delivery or in the hospital. Each mom will watch a custom video featuring local experts, physicians and nurses who address the health issues most important to babies in our region. All educational videos are viewed at www.babyboxuniversity.com and also feature an American Sign Language option.

Mountain States is the first healthcare system in the state of Tennessee and the Southwest Virginia region to offer the Baby Box program.

“We’re so excited about having this program at Niswonger Children’s Hospital,” said Dr. Seth Brown, medical director of Niswonger Children’s Hospital’s emergency department. “We support a healthy sleep environment for the children of our region, and we believe Baby Box is going to save lives.”

The Baby Box idea originated in Finland, where the boxes have been in use for more than 80 years and have been credited with helping Finland achieve one of the world’s lowest infant mortality rates. In Finland, every new mom is eligible to receive a free Baby Box once she receives prenatal care and parenting information from a healthcare professional. Over the course of the program, Finland’s infant mortality rate has decreased from 65 deaths per 1,000 children born in 1938 to 2.5 deaths per 1,000 births in 2017. The 2017 U.S. infant mortality rate is 5.8 per 1,000 births, while Virginia’s most recent rate is 5.9 and Tennessee’s is 7.

“There is no greater loss than the loss of a child, and at Mountain States, we want to do everything possible to prevent that from happening,” said Dulebohn. “Giving our new moms a Baby Box will provide them with the tools and education they need to provide their baby with a safe sleeping environment.”