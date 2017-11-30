Milligan College men’s basketball falls at

ATHENS, Tenn. (Nov. 30, 2017) – Tyler Faulkenberry led the Buffs with 11 points off the bench while Daxton Bostian added 10 points, but the Milligan College men’s basketball team fell at Tennessee Wesleyan University, 89-68, in an Appalachian Athletic Conference game Thursday night.
The game was tied only once, at 2-2, and Tennessee Wesleyan led the rest of the way, but the two teams battled relatively close until a run late in the first half put the Bulldogs at a double-digit advantage for good. It was an 11-point game at the break and Milligan had it twice down to 10 in the second half but could get no closer.
SCORING LEADERS
Faulkenberry scored all 11 points in the first half, including knocking down 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. He finished 3-for-5 from 3-point territory and 4-of-11 from the field. After Bostian’s 10 points, Desean Green had nine, Aaron Levarity had eight, and Bo Pless and Mike Featherson had seven.
It was indeed a well-rounded scoring night as 11 Buffs scored at least one field goal. Milligan finished 26-of-68 from the field (36.8 percent) and 5-for-24 from three (20.8 percent).
LEVARITY’S BIG NUMBERS
The loss snapped a streak of six straight double-doubles for Levarity, although the junior still leads NAIA Division II in double-doubles (seven) and offensive rebounds per game (5.0). Recently Levarity had put up four games of 15 or more points and two games with a career high of 15 rebounds.
Levarity had seven rebounds against Wesleyan, including four on the offensive end.
FOR TWU
Five players reached double figures in scoring for Tennessee Wesleyan as the Bulldogs improved to 4-8 (2-3 AAC). TWU was picked to finish one spot ahead of Milligan at number five in the AAC preseason coaches poll. Antonie Williams led all scorers with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting.
NEXT UP
Milligan plays on Saturday in another AAC road game against Allen University. It’s the first of six more road games the Buffs have over the Christmas break before returning home on Tuesday, Jan. 2, against Bryan.