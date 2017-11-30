KPD officers search for suspect in attempted shoplifting at Lowe’s

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers are asking for help identifying a suspect in an attempted shoplifting.

Investigators said on Nov. 22, a man walked out of Lowe’s on West Stone Drive with over $1,500 worth of merchandise in his cart.

Detectives said when an employee confronted him, the suspect left the merchandise in the parking lot and left in a maroon Ford Ranger truck with Virginia license plates.

If you can help police identify the suspect, call them at 423-229-9429 or 423-246-9111.

