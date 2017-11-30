Kingsport police seek man who took $1500 in tools from Lowes

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport police say they need your help finding a man who took more than $1500 in tools from Lowes.

The tools were taken from the store located at 2324 West Stone Drive.

The suspect passed all registers and left the store pushing a shopping cart full of tools and other merchandise.

Lowes Loss Prevention employee confronted the man in the parking lot. The man abandoned the items and drove away in a maroon Ford Ranger pickup with a Virginia license plate

The Loss Prevention employee noticed a woman in the passenger seat of the pickup.

Police ask if you recognize this man to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.