Kingsport police search for SUV involved in crash

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
(Source: Kingsport Police Department)

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department needs your help finding an SUV that was involved in a hit and run.

The crash was reported Thursday morning at 7:00 a.m.

Police say a red sport utility vehicle, possibly a Ford Explorer was involved in a hit and run crash on West Stone Drive at University Boulevard.

The SUV was traveling east on Stone Drive and entered city limits from Mount Carmel when it struck another vehicle that was stopped at the red light and fled the scene.

The SUV was recorded by traffic intersection camera.

Police believe the SUV has damage to the front or driver’s side of the vehicle.

If you recognize this vehicle you are asked to call  Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

