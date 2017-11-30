Is Oakland eyeing the Tennessee Titans? Front office responds to reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Could the Tennessee Titans be packing their cleats and heading to Oakland, California?

Speculation is now growing following a tweet by a San Francisco Chronicle reporter.

According to the tweet, Oakland’s Coliseum Authority is eyeing the Titans or the Jacksonville Jaguars to replace the Raiders who will be moving to Las Vegas beginning in the 2020 NFL season.

News 2 spoke with Coliseum Authority Executive Director Scott McKibben by phone Thursday. He confirmed the Titans and Jaguars were discussed as potential replacement teams during a board meeting Thursday in Oakland.

However, McKibben added the Titans would only be targeted if the team were to be sold.

There has been speculation for years that the Adams family, who currently owns the team, could entertain a sale.

The Titans front office has denied those claims.

The Titans also released a statement Thursday, standing firm on their stance of not selling the team.

The Titans organization is not looking to move to Oakland or any other city and the team isn’t for sale. The city of Oakland will have to look elsewhere for a new NFL tenant.

McKibben added that any time there’s a potential for a team sale, the thought is the Oakland market might be an attractive place for relocation.

According to McKibben, if a team did move to Oakland, they would likely play in the Oakland Coliseum, which is among the smallest NFL stadiums.