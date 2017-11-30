Greeneville High School’s football team preparing for first state title in six years

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Friday is a big day for Greeneville High School as they prepare to compete in the state championship football game.

“It’s what we’ve all dreamed of for a long time,” said Head Coach Caine Ballard.

Excitement is growing as the football team prepares to compete for their first state title in six years.

“I mean we’re all excited. We could probably play right now,” said Wide Receiver Nathaniel Moon.

The Greene Devils will travel to Cookeville on Friday morning to take on Springfield.

“It’s a magical run we’re on and we’ve worked for it all summer and hope to finish it off,” said Quarterback Cade Ballard.

The team is undefeated so far this season, out-scoring their opponents by more than 500 points.

Preparing for Friday’s matchup has been keeping players and coaches busy.

“Very structured in what we do, our approach and that hadn’t changed. I’ve tried to keep us as normal as you can on championship week,” Coach Ballard said.

“Practicing like we do every week and just getting better each and every day and just getting ready to go,” Cade Ballard said.

The junior quarterback is coming off of a big year, recently being named the class 4A Tennessee Titans’ Mr. Football.

“It’s a team award and everybody knows that and I’m a team player. It’s cool to be in that discussion,” he said.

The Greene Devils won the State Championship in 2010 and 2011 and are hoping to add one more under their belt.

Coach Ballard said the team has had amazing support from the community and expects no less on Friday during their final game.

“We have an awesome community. It’s small town football and it doesn’t get any better than that. That’s what Friday nights are all about.”

Greeneville High School and Springfield will hit the field on Friday at 4 p.m.

