Greene Co. couple accused of trying to sell baby on Craigslist indicted by grand jury

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Greene County grand jury indicted two people in criminal court on Thursday on child abuse and neglect charges.

According to a Greene County court clerk, John Caine and Deanna Greer were indicted on charges of criminal attempted aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect and illegal payments in connection with placement of a child.

Caine and Greer did not appear in court and are still being held in the Greene County Jail.

Caine is being held on $175,000 bond and Greer is being held on $150,000 bond.

Both have a pre-date trial date set for March 29 and a trial date set for May 21.

