Genealogist: Meghan Markle descended from English king

BOSTON (AP) – Prince Harry’s bride-to-be, Meghan Markle, may have some royal blood after all.

A U.S. researcher who specializes in finding the American descendants of British monarchs said Thursday that Markle is a direct descendant of England’s King Edward III, who ruled from 1327 until 1377. The genealogist, Gary Boyd Roberts, says she and Harry are 17th cousins.

The 36-year-old Markle will not formally be known as Princess Meghan when she marries because she is not of royal birth, though she will become Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales.

Roberts is affiliated with the Boston-based New England Historic Genealogical Society, one of the world’s premier genealogical organizations.

He says Markle’s royal lineage comes through the Rev. William Skipper, who arrived in New England in 1639. He’s an ancestor of Markle’s father.

