Former SEC head coach reportedly not interested in Tennessee job

BY Ryan Callahan 247SPORTS

Former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin is “not interested” in Tennessee’s coaching vacancy, Fox Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb posted Thursday night on his Twitter account.

Gottlieb tweeted that he received the information on Sumlin from a “good source” after multiple reports earlier Thursday indicated that the Vols had interest in Sumlin or planned to contact him in their ongoing search for a new coach.

Texas A&M fired Sumlin on Sunday after the Aggies’ 45-21 loss to LSU on Saturday night left them with a 7-5 record this season. He went 51-26 in six years at Texas A&M.

Sumlin also posted a 35-17 record in four years at Houston before leaving for Texas A&M after the 2011 season.

Tennessee and Sumlin have crossed paths during at least one previous coaching search. He was on the very short list of finalists for the position before the Vols hired Derek Dooley in 2010.

Sumlin, 53, is an Alabama native who played linebacker at Purdue but has coached exclusively on the offensive side of the ball, with stops as an assistant at Wyoming, Minnesota, Purdue, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

He’s known to be a close friend of former Tennessee coach Butch Jones, who was fired on Nov. 12.