Food City hosts annual Pet Hunger Drive

Abingdon, VA (Thursday, November 23, 2017) – The Food City Pet Club is gearing up for their annual Pet Hunger Drive. This year’s drive will take place November 29th through January 2nd throughout the entire supermarket chain.

During the drive, shoppers are invited to purchase pre-packaged pet food bags for only $10. Once purchased, the bags can be deposited in the special collection bins located inside the store. 100% of the food donated benefits local animal shelters throughout Food City’s market area.

With every $10 pre-packaged bag purchase, customers using their ValuCard are also electronically entered for a chance to win a $500 contribution to the shelter of their choice.

“Our local animal shelters are dedicated to providing rescue, rehabilitation and adoptive placement for abused and abandoned animals. Food City is excited to partner with our valued customers to provide area shelters with much-needed food supplies to help meet the needs of the animals in their care,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

Last year’s campaign raised a record-breaking $91,920 in much-needed food donations, which were presented to a number of area animal shelters and hunger relief organizations.

“With the assistance of our loyal customers, we hope to set a new record this year to help feed animals in need throughout our region,” adds Smith.