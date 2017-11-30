Deputies investigating suspicious death in Washington County, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A Washington County, Virginia apartment is barricaded by yellow tape after family members found a man dead inside inside a unit in the 4000 block of Reedy Creek Road.

Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Fred Newman says those who found the man told deputies they had not heard from the man in a few days. The sheriff added, that the man had a gunshot wound, and at this time he says the death appears to be suspicious.

We will continue to follow this investigation and bring you developments as they come into the newsroom.

