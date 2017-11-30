Chantz Scott: ‘largest Kia dealership in the state’ coming to Tri-Cities Crossing

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- A new dealership will soon open it’s doors in Kingsport.

Chantz Scott, president and CEO of Chantz Scott Kia confirmed with News Channel 11 that a new Chantz Scott Kia dealership will be coming soon to Tri-Cities Crossing.

Tri-Cities Crossing is located where Interstate 26 and 81 meet in Kingsport.

Scott said his current Chantz Scott Kia dealership in Kingsport will remain open, this will be a brand new facility of about 30,000 square feet.

“It’s going to be the largest Kia dealership in the state of Tennessee,” Scott said.

The dealership plans to have about 45 to 50 employees.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.