Central Vol. Fire Dept. to host two Christmas fundraisers benefiting area kids

Published:

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) – The members of Central Volunteer Fire Department are planning two Children’s Christmas Fundraiser events

With the help of local businesses, private donors, firefighters and neighbors they hope to make the holidays a little brighter for a few local children.

They are having a spaghetti dinner at Central Christian Community Church on Saturday, Dec.2, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. and a dinner, silent auction and Santa visit at the Smokehouse Restaurant on Sunday Dec.10, 2017 from 12-6 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door for both events and any donations collected will go to the children.

Tickets will be $8 for adults at both events, while the spaghetti dinner costs $5 for children 5-12.

