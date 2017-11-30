Brickey, Mumpower and Schuettler make college choices

The ink was flowing today at Elizabethton high school where one of the best softball players in the school’s history announced where she’s headed to college. Lauren Brickey, the 2017 TSSAA Class AA Miss softball, who led her team to the school’s first state appearance 2017 is headed to Walters State.

Also heading to Walters State is Unaka softball player Corie Schuettler who was joined by friends and loved ones this afternoon.

The pitcher for the lady Rangers help lead Unaka to the Class A state tournament this past season.

Also putting pen to paper today was Sullivan Central baseball player Parker Mumpower, who signed a national letter of intent with Milligan College. Parker had a .500 batting average, the highest in the Big 7 and a .990 fielding percentage for the Cougars last season.