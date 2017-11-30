Boone police, agents arrest man on child porn charges

Timothy Scott Hardin (Source: Boone Police Department)

BOONE, NC (WJHL) –  A man living in Boone is facing multiple charges after police and agents said he tried to get child pornography.

The investigation led the Boone Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to a private home off of Quail Ridge Lane in Boone.

On November 24,  Timothy Scott Hardin, age 42, was charged with one count of felony attempted first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Hardin’s court date is scheduled for January 29, 2018. His bond has been set at 100,000.

