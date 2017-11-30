Austin Peay police clear building after reported gunman on campus

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police at Austin Peay State University are clearing everyone from a building on campus after a gunman was reported.

Police said they cleared Harned Hall with the help of Clarksville police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, but did not find a suspect.

Even though the building is cleared, police are asking students to be on the look out for suspicious activity.

Officers have also closed off several roads on campus on campus, although it’s not clear which ones at this time.

Reports of the gunman described him as a white male wearing blue jeans, a blue or gray pullover, white shoes, and buzzed brown hair.

ALERT UPDATE: Harned Hall cleared. No suspect found. Police will continue to search campus. Please report suspicious activity to AP Police. — APSU Police (@APSUPolice) December 1, 2017