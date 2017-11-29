Tarter named to Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List

ATLANTA, Ga. (Nov. 29, 2017) – Senior guard Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) was named to the Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List as announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Tarter is the only representative from the SoCon. The list will be cut down to 30 on Feb. 12, 2018.

“We are so excited to announce 50 talented candidates vying to win the 2018 Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy as we head into our 50th celebration season,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “This upcoming season should be one to remember, and the journey to become the women’s top player of the year begins today.”

The Citizen Naismith Trophy was founded during the 1956-57 season. The Atlanta Tipoff Club is committed to promoting the game of basketball and recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of those who make the game so exicting.