Salvation Army in need of volunteers; hiring help for Christmas Red Kettle Drive

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – An organization dedicated to helping others needs some help of their own ringing in the holiday season.

The Kingsport Salvation Army is calling for bell ringers to man kettles for their Christmas Red Kettle Drive.

The need for volunteers is so great that Salvation Army leaders said they also have to pay people to help with the fundraising efforts. It is an issue they say is not unique this year.

The Red Kettle Drive, one of the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraisers of the year, is back in full swing. The effort collects money to make Christmas brighter for so many families and also supports other programs the Salvation Army provides.

“If we have a good Christmas then we can help more people throughout the year,” said Major Joseph May with the Kingsport Salvation Army.

But the organization that does so much to help others needs some help, too.

“Ideally we would like to have all of our kettles manned by volunteers, but we don’t have enough volunteers at this time to do that, so we do have to pay some of our bell ringers to ring the bell,” May said.

Every donation counts and May says volunteers who want to help during the season of giving are encouraged to reach out, so that more money can go directly to the local programs that need it most.

“We have about 20 locations that we can put a kettle, and we have maybe a tenth of those covered right now,” said May.

There are about three weeks of the drive left to go.

“Across the Tri-Cities area our goal collectively is $340,000. So far we’ve collected about $61,600, which is 18 percent of our goal,” said May.

Despite the total so far, May is optimistic and hopes the generosity of the Tri-Cities region will shine through in order for them to meet their fundraising goal.

If you want to volunteer or be hired call the Salvation Army office at 423-246-6671 and ask to speak to their Human Resources Director.

The drive ends on December 23rd this year instead of Christmas Eve, because bell ringers don’t ring on Sundays.

