No deal reached between Vols, Brohm; Attention turns to Dave Doeren

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – No deal was reached between Purdue’s Jeff Brohm and the University of Tennessee, according to ESPN.

Sources tell ESPN’s Chris Low that no deal was reached for Brohm to coach the Vols and attention has now turned to North Carolina State’s Dave Doeren.

In three years as the head coach at Western Kentucky and one year at Purdue, Brohm has an overall record of 36-16, including going 19-5 in Conference USA and 4-5 in the Big Ten. Purdue is also bowl eligible for the first time in five years. In 2016, the year before Brohm arrived, Purdue was 3-9 and 1-8 in the Big Ten.

Brohm signed a 6-year deal with Purdue worth nearly $20 million in December. His buyout before Dec. 5 is $5 million, plus whatever is left of a loan Purdue paid to Western Kentucky. Brohm’s buyout drops to $4 million after Dec. 5.

Tennessee has also reached out to Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and had phone conversations with SMU coach Chad Morris.

The university was pursuing Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, who decided to remain with the team on Tuesday night.

In addition, the Vols had a deal in place with Ohio State offensive coordinator Greg Schiano, although the deal fell apart following a social media uprising from the Tennessee fan base and former players.

Duke head coach and former UT offensive coordinator David Cutcliffe also turned down the Vols.